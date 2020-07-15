Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

by Amy Price
15th Jul 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The Hemsworth brothers put their competitive streak to the test during their Queensland beach trip.

The Australian actors, who celebrated the border reopening with a family camping drip to Double Island Point, north of Noosa, over the weekend, both shared videos on Wednesday of themselves surfing down a sand dune.

While Chris enjoys a relatively smooth run, Liam loses his hat and slips off the board, grimacing as he says "my ass".

He's then jumped on by the kids as Chris says "smash him".

"What a weekend! My attempt at surfing down the sand dune was definitely better than @chrishemsworth," Liam Hemsworth wrote.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The family trip, which included Chris wife Elsa Pataky and their children, and friends Luke and April Munro, was in partnership with Lotus Caravans.

Chris thanked the company for "hooking us up" saying "Another incredible few days on the Australian coast".

Originally published as WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

Picture: Chris and Liam Hemsworth camping on Queensland's Double Island.
Picture: Chris and Liam Hemsworth camping on Queensland's Double Island.

More Stories

celebrity chris hemsworth liam hemsworth

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Laughter is missing’: Giant kookaburra could visit CQ

        premium_icon ‘Laughter is missing’: Giant kookaburra could visit CQ

        News Farvardin Daliri, 65, has created a giant kookaburra and is touring Queensland in an effort to make people laugh again.

        • 15th Jul 2020 2:08 PM
        GPC PROBE: Investigation launched into serious work injury

        premium_icon GPC PROBE: Investigation launched into serious work injury

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation is under investigation for a work incident which...

        Is this your ring? Wedding band found at Gladstone car wash

        premium_icon Is this your ring? Wedding band found at Gladstone car wash

        News A car wash manager is on a mission to find the owner of a wedding band found in the...

        Jobs, industry and port key policies for LNP candidate

        premium_icon Jobs, industry and port key policies for LNP candidate

        Politics The Gladstone businessman will push for more apprentices and the expansion of the...