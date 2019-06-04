WATCH: Chip Linning puts the foot down at Hectic Skids

Jamie Steemson letting her V6 car rip in the Hectic Skids event. Chip Linning won the V8 class.

Jamie Steemson letting her V6 car rip in the Hectic Skids event. Chip Linning won the V8 class. Toni O'Connor GLA040619SKIDS

MOTORSPORT: Chip Linning and Jamie Steemson turned it on at The Gladstone Auto Club Hectic Skids event at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

Club spokesperson Neil Smith said the event attracted drivers from afar.

"There were 27 cars competing over three rounds and cars came from Sarina in the north and from as far south as Hervey Bay and Maryborough and west to Emerald, Theodore and Biloela," he said.

"We are also starting to get some more locals involved."

Cars are mostly in the V8 and V6 class, but Smith said there was also a car that pumped out the noise from its Rotary engine.

Smith also said the complex received a new addition to benefit drivers.

"We've added a ten metre concrete lead in so the cars can get the wheels spinning before they hit the pad," he said.

"This was a request from competitors and we will continue to update as requests come in."

The cars were supported by DB Customs, THG Tyres, Pirtek and KDS Diesel.