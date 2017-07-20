WATCH: Chelsea Baker stars in Women In League promo

GLADSTONE'S own Chelsea Baker recently took time out from rugby league and mum duties to film a promotion piece with NRL.com regarding Women In League round.

The mother of two is currently in camp with the Queensland Women's side ahead of Sunday's Interstate Challenge match against New South Wales at Wollongong's WIN Stadium.

She has been chosen on the wing for the match which will kick off at 11.45am as the curtain raiser to the Dragons v Manly NRL game.

Filmed at Gladstone Wallabys training and East Shores, the four-minute video offers insight into the rise of Baker and women's rugby league in Gladstone.

NRL - Women In League - Chelsea Baker: The NRL will celebrate Women In League in Round 20 of the NRL Premiership. NRL.com brings you Australian Jillaroos and Gladstone Wallabys player Chelsea Baker’s story.

"I know her commitment towards the Jillaroos and Queensland team takes her away from her family which is a pretty big sacrifice for her, but her commitment never wavers," Wallabys women's coach Daniel Burns said during the video.

For someone who only started taking rugby league seriously in 2012, Baker's rise to the top is a beacon of light for young girls not only in rugby league, but sport in general.

"When I first started there was maybe 30 girls in town total on a good week that we could get to play footy, so the fact that there's so many girls coming through the ranks and I've been one of the stepping stones for that is something I'll always be very proud of," Baker said.

"To be recognised as a woman in league is still something really exciting to me.

"I still see myself mainly as a mum of two kids, I don't see myself as being this big idol."