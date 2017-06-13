Why Calliope was blanketed in smoke today

UPDATE 6pm:

A CONTROLLED burn was responsible for the smoke at Calliope this afternoon.

The Calliope Auxiliary, Department of Natural Resources officials and the Calliope Rural Fire Brigade conducted the scrub hazard mitigation burn on Little Road on land behind the football pitch.

A spokesperson from the Calliope Auxiliary said the burn went well but did generate more smoke than they expected.

Roads were blocked off during the burn to ensure the safety of residents.

Crews were still on site monitoring the area last night and a final check would be done in the morning to ensure complete safety.

Earlier 2.45pm:

RESIDENTS in Calliope were copping a lung-full of smoke and having their washing ruined this afternoon.

At least two Calliope Rural Fire Service trucks were seen on Wilkins St as smoke covered many nearby houses.

It appeared to be a grass fire on the corner of Wilkins and Little street with fire service personnel blocking off the streets.

Calliope fire authorities were unable to be contacted but a spokesperson from the Gladstone Fire Service said it may have been a controlled burn but was unable to give any other details.

Smoke could be seen from a distance, covering a large area of residential Calliope.

The fire also caused dangerous conditions on many roads with visibility reduced considerably by the smoke.

At last report, fire service trucks were monitoring the situation and the fire was still smouldering.

The Observer is still trying to track down the cause of the fire.

Updates to come.