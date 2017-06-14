WATCH: Butcher's scathing attack on NRG and Aurizon

Aurizon workers rally for the first time against job losses in Gladstone.

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher has launched a scathing attack on NRG and Aurizon over job security.

Mr Butcher made the startling claims in State Parliament yesterday.

"While our government is working hard to generate jobs in regional Queensland, we have companies putting corporate greed above the rights of workers and above our local community," he said.

"Across the region we are seeing a push to casualise workforces, to undermine and to abolish conditions and to threaten the security of workers, their families and their families' futures."

"The hundreds of workers have rightly expressed deep concerns about this move," Mr Butcher said.

He said the workers were "seeking to maintain their current conditions".

"This seems pretty fair to me," he said.

"NRG proposed the implementation of a skills-based pay structure which has not been developed in consultation with the actual workers and then called for a vote from those said workers without any detail about the concept," he said.

Rail company Aurizon did not escape Mr Butcher's savage tongue either for their announcement about jobs going from throughout central Queensland.

"These companies demonstrate little connection to Gladstone and our people," he said.

"I know the impacts of this are being felt right across my local community. I have had NRG workers and Aurizon workers in my office and I have spoken with them at rallies.

"The stress this is putting on them and their families cannot be understated."

Both companies have previously defended their positions.

Gladstone Power Station management and the unions originally agreed to a conciliation process with the Fair Work Commission to negotiate a new enterprise bargaining agreement.

"Our preference is to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties and does so with little disruption to our people, NRG and our stakeholders," acting general manager Nigel Warrington said.

He said the company's offer included no changes to existing wages, leave, superannuation and other benefits for current employees.

Aurizon has previously said the reason for the cuts in its workforce and employing people in casual positions was to allow the company more flexibility to respond to changing demand.

55 workers will be affected at Callemondah.