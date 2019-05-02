Menu
PURR-FECT SWIMMING FRIENDS: Nathan and her new friend Winnie.
WATCH: famous swimming cat finds purr-fect friend

Jay Fielding
by
3rd May 2019 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG'S world-famous "catfish" has a new friend - and she is equally at home going for a swim at the beach.

Nathan the black rescue cat, who is female despite her name, hit headlines two years ago after developing a taste for the sea.

Now she's been joined by Winnie, full name Winston, another black rescue cat.

Videos watched by millions show the pair happily enjoying their regular swims.

The pair has 508,000 followers on Instagram and a legion of fans across the planet.

 

Their popularity means they have also found success as social media influencers, promoting products for some major brands.

Nathan has featured in Brazilian and Russian newspapers, Danish TV and even an Italian book.

 

Back in 2017, Nathan's owners, Rian Crandon and Melissa Pietrobuono, wanted her to get some fresh air as she's an inside cat.

So they put her on a leash and took her to Elliott Heads Beach, where she spontaneously followed Rian after he wandered into the water.

Follow Nathan and Winnie on Instagram @nathan_thebeachcat.

Bundaberg News Mail

