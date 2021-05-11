WATCH: Brett Favre speaks to gridiron league on new season

Townsville Cyclones against the Mackay Mavericks at the Townsville Sports Reserve. Mavericks quarterback Matt Camilliri. Picture: Evan Morgan

Former NFL star Brett Favre has given gridiron fans in Central Queensland a reason to smile, after appearing in a promotional video for the new football league.

Speaking on camera, the Super Bowl champion wished the three teams in the competition good luck for the season ahead.

“I just want you guys to know that I’m wishing you good luck with the Central Queensland competition … give them hell,” Favre said.

The Central Queensland league will begin its inaugural season in October, with sides from Mackay, Gladstone and Rockhampton set to feature.

The very own Brett Favre giving the newly created CQ Division and the teams conforming it a nice message to all Posted by Mackay Gridiron on Sunday, May 2, 2021

The Mavericks’ President Willem Nel said the league’s creation was a good decision.

“Having to travel to Cairns meant numbers were always low, we would struggle to field a team,” Nel said.

“Now it’s all a bit closer it gives some of the guys more opportunity to play games each week.”

Mackay featured last season in the North Queensland division despite COVID-19 halting many sporting leagues around Australia.

Rockhampton won the title in the North Queensland division last season, and will provide Mackay stiff competition in the new league.

Port City Pirates from Gladstone is a new side, having not played in a football league before.

Nel said the player retention had been good for the Mackay side.

“We have lost some players to other codes or moving away, but we’ve got a fair few players coming back from last season,” he said.

“The experience across the board is varied, we’ve got guys who have played in the league before, others who’ve come from soccer and never played before, and others who’ve never played sport in their lives.”

