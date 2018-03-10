Menu
HAPPY DAYS: April Box from Boyne Island Bait & Tackle loves the sense of community in Tannum an dBoyne Island.
HAPPY DAYS: April Box from Boyne Island Bait & Tackle loves the sense of community in Tannum an dBoyne Island. Mike Richards GLA090318BIBT
WATCH: Boyne Bait shop is Town proud

Matt Taylor
10th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

BOYNE Island Bait and Tackle is Town Proud.

Owned by April and Darren Box, the couple moved up from the Gold Coast 11 years ago to buy the business.

A tourism hotspot, it was while they were on holiday that they decided Boyne Island and Tannum Sands was the change of place they needed.

April said it's the sense of community which makes the town so great.

"We just like the smaller community and it's a nice place to bring up kids," she said.

"It's a nice place away from the rat race of the Gold Coast.

"It's a similar lifestyle, just not as busy."

April said the couple were proud to live in the area because of the other residents who live there.

She said their business experienced a diverse range of customers.

"Just what we've got to offer in the area, the people in the community, everyone's friendly.

"We get all different kinds of people, a lot of tourists coming through from all over the east coast of Australia. We have people from Victoria, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

"They're all coming up for the same thing, to get away from the busyness of down there."

The Town Proud campaign offers people who shop locally the opportunity to win $10,000.

All they need to do is spend five dollars or more at a participating business.

April said the couple were loving the campaign, and seeing locals jump on board to support it.

"It's a big positive for the local businesses that have struggled over the years," she said.

"It's just great to try and help our local business to try and get back up again after such a hard time.

"We'd love for one of our customers to win $10,000."

The Town Proud campaign runs until March 27.

