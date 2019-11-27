WATCH AND WAIT: Our land of the long red cloud

Many people came to quietly watch the sky at the Maclean Lookout as fires near Woombah and Ashby created an ominous red glow.

The crowd at the Maclean Lookout was never less than 20 or 30 all night, as residents of Maclean came to take a look as fires encroached on nearby villages Ashby and Woombah on Tuesday night.

They stood mostly in silence, save for the sound of small children, watching in almost reverence and fear of the immense walls of flames coming towards vulnerable townships and houses.

Even people who had made the nearby evacuation centre their home came for a look, as if to check on the now distant view of their local area.

One resident who had evacuated from her Woombah home on Friday was part of the crowd watching the sky.

"I came out before the evacuation because my plan was to always leave early, which was my choice," she said.

"I've been back every day to check. My house is at the back of Woombah near the national park."

The woman, who didn't wish to be named, praised the community of Woombah and all of the authorities helping to fight the fire, who she said had been remarkable in the face of adversity.

"There are extraordinary acts of kindness happening every day," she said.

Looking out into the distance at the glow, she said that many in the community were tired by the constant vigil the fire had created, whether they were on the fireground, or had evacuated.

"This is day 14 from when we first felt the threat of the fire," she said.

"I think everyone's tired, everyone would love to get home and have the situation resolved."

A southerly change was expected in the morning, which would bring relief to many, but was still a worry for some

"It'd be okay except that the fire has got into the village in behind, so the southerly will blow it back in our direction again," she said.

"Every day it seems it can't get much worse, but it does."

The Myall Creek fire was downgraded to Watch and Act on Tuesday night, however authorities door-knocked people in The Freshwater area to evacuate due to the predicted path of the fires expected Wednesday.