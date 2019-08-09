WATCH AND PICS: CQ Champs reaches the pointy end in karts

FOCUS ON TRACK: Gladstone's Tom Dare will be in action at this weekend's CQ Championships held at the Gladstone Kart Club.

MOTORSPORT: Cadet 12 driver Tom Dare watched a classmate strut her stuff on a go-kart and from that point there was no turning back.

Tom, 12, decided he could do that and he did.

The youngster is one of the top junior racers in Central Queensland and that's where he hoped to finish after the penultimate round of the CQ Championship which starts tomorrow and finishes Sunday at around noon.

"I'm hoping to get top and I have always had a passion for racing," Tom said.

"This is what I have always wanted to do."

With perfect weather conditions forecast, Tom said that he predicted to reach speeds up to 85kp/h.

"The maximum speed I get to is about 110 kp/h but on this track it's more likely it will be in the mid-80s," he said.

When asked what sensation Tom feels when he reaches those speeds, he replied:

"I get a bit nervous going at those speeds, but I get used to it and it's an adrenaline rush," Tom said.

He also said Anthony Myers and his father Brett Dare have been mentors since he started racing competitively more than two years ago.

Gladstone Karts Club president Greg Smith said the event would attract riders from afar as they attempt to accumulate valuable points.

"She's quite close this year and Tom is right up there in the mix," Smith said.

"I'd love to see 70 riders and basically they will come from Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald.

"Because it's a good series, there's even riders coming from Cairns."

A couple of the other Gladstone drivers are in contention for top gongs as well.

"We have Craig Butler in the KA3 Senior Medium and Sam Battye in his KA3 Senior Light and Tom is up there as well," Smith said.

"It will be a keen competition and I think this is the one that counts."

The fourth and final round of the CQ Championship is in Rockhampton on the weekend of September 14-15.

TIMES

Tomorrow: Racing from 10am-4pm

Sunday: Racing from 7.30am-noon