WATCH: Amazing video of coral spawn at Heron Island

A once-a-year event has been captured on film by PhD candidate Kay Davis off Gladstone’s Heron Island.

The videos show the mass coral spawn event, captured using red light so to not disturb the coral.

“We had a look at the right time, at the right place and saw the coral spawning,” Ms Davis said.

“I’ve slowed down the video so you can see all the tiny coral spawn.”

Ms Davis is on Heron Island conducting research funded by the University of Queensland and Southern Cross University following the first bleaching event around the island this year.

“The coral at Heron Island were greatly affected,” she said.

“So the spawn, hopefully if they settle and start doing well, can replenish the ones that didn’t make it through the bleaching event.”

How successful the spawning will be is yet to be determined, with some corals taking 10s of years to grow.

Researcher Kay Davis.

The research being conducted on the island specifically looks at the chemical health of the reef’s ecosystems.

The test samples look for certain chemical groups that help determine how quickly the coral is growing or dissolving.

“We can compare that to work done about five years ago,” she said.

Part of the research includes testing a prototype of a new machine which can be used to analyse samples on the reef flats.

“Previously all we could do was take water samples in a bottle, and take them back to a lab and analyses them in a lab,” she said.

“That should cut down on the time to process those samples.”

The research will be conducted over a number of weeks on the island with plans to publish the work.

“Hopefully of course that research ends up with political action and some sort of climate action,” she said.

“The declining coral reef is being caused by climate change.

“We know that it’s a problem, we should start acting accordingly.”