Watch: Alleged brawl at centre of Stack COVID breach

Richmond's banned rising star Sydney Stack has conceded his "AFL career is on the line" after he was arrested for an alleged second COVID breach after being involved in a Northbridge punch-up.

Fronting Perth Magistrate's Court Sunday morning, it was revealed the 20-year-old had allegedly flouted a quarantine direction in the party district after police handed him a move-on notice for disorderly conduct.

It was only when police checked Stack's details against his driver's licence that they realised he should have been in self-isolation because he had travelled from South Australia.

He was arrested and charged with failing to comply with a COVID self-quarantine direction after the incident at 1.10am on Saturday.

Speaking on audio link from a quarantine cell, Stack attempted to put his case to the magistrate.

"My AFL career is on the line with Richmond," he said.

Stack said he had come back to Perth for "cultural healing" and spent several days at his nominated address in Northam after his grandfather's funeral, but moved to Belmont after a family argument.

The court heard Stack had set out from Victoria, a State currently deemed very low risk, and did not leave the airport in SA.

Police prosecutors opposed bail, arguing it was an "exceptionally extreme form of breach" because Stack's actions had put "large numbers of the public at risk", and that this was not the first time he had done so.

The court heard Stack had also been cautioned in October for a quarantine breach.

The magistrate refused bail, remanding Stack to spend another night behind bars to reappear in court on Monday, saying it was a "blatant" and "serious" breach of quarantine restrictions because of the "potential for community transmission."

Stack caused a furore in September when he copped a 10-week ban after he left the Gold Coast AFL hub to go to a strip club in Surfers Paradise.

He and teammate Callum Coleman-Jones were later involved in a scuffle outside a kebab shop, with Stack briefly detained by police before being sent home from Queensland.

At the time Stack apologised for his costly COVID breach, saying he had let down plenty and could "do nothing now but own the consequences".

Taking to Instagram he wrote that he would take full responsibility for his behaviour, vowing to own the mistake.

"I just wanted to take the opportunity to apologise for the mistake I made," he wrote.

"I'm very sorry, understand the seriousness of it and can do nothing now but own the consequences.

"I've let down the AFL, the club I love, my teammates, coaches and staff, its members and the Tiger Army.

"I also have let down my family, my friends and all of those who have helped me along the way."

"To those who are supporting me at the moment, a huge thanks," he wrote.

"I only hope going forward I can rebuild trust in me again."

Stack was drafted to Richmond in 2018 and has played 26 games for the reigning Premiers, including nine games in their flag winning tilt last year.

He has served five games of his 10-match ban.

Richmond said it was aware of Stack's arrest and charge but would not comment further at the moment. His manager, Paul Peos, also declined to comment.

Premier Mark McGowan said the alleged breach was "disappointing", given it was his second one.

