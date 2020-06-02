WATCH: Agnes filmmaker’s stunning footage of region

Gladstone region is being showcased to Australia and the world in a stunning new video series by the GADPL to boost the economy post COVID-19.

THE GLORIOUS Gladstone region is being showcased to Australia and the world in a stunning new video series by the GADPL to boost the economy post COVID-19.

Produced by Agnes Water filmmaker Stuart McKay and StixPix Productions, the 60 second masterpiece is one of several videos aimed at luring valuable tourist dollars to the region.

GADPL CEO Gus Stedman said the concept was conceived by the marketing team of Hollie Miers and Nicola Scurr to launch the tourist industry out of its COVID slump.

"Quite often our region is thought of as an industrial city with limited tourism appeal however we have some outstanding places to visit and experience," he said.

"Gladstone city has created some amazing public amenities like East Shores, Spinnaker Park and Toondoon Botanical Gardens that are truly world class."

The video series is not just to attract interstate and foreign visitors, now that travel restrictions are easing.

"We are also producing this series of videos to convince our locals that we have some spectacular natural assets that we should be very proud of," Mr Stedman said.

"The video series will feature the entire Gladstone region with all its premium destinations and hopefully we can convince more people to work rest and play in our region.

"So please get out and enjoy the great outdoors as we have a lot to be proud of in the region."

The first video in the series was launched on Monday.

"Hollie Miers and Nicola Scurr our marketing and tourism managers collaborated with Stuart McKay to develop the concept and we have just launched the first of several videos highlighting the region and the destinations in the region," Mr Stedman said.

"GADPL are supported by Tourism Events Queensland, Gladstone Regional Council, Gladstone Ports Corporation and our members including the corporate and business sectors."

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the series of videos were a wonderful way to promote the region.

"Now that intrastate travel restrictions have lifted, there's never been a better time to visit the Gladstone Region," Cr Burnett said.

"From Raglan to Rosedale, Boyne Island to the Boyne Valley and Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, our region boasts many fantastic tourist destinations which are all on the doorstep of the Southern Great Barrier Reef."