Netball

WATCH: A chat with our netball stars ahead of QISSN Champs

NICK KOSSATCH
by
28th Jun 2019 2:33 PM | Updated: 2:53 PM
Subscriber only

NETBALL: Chanel College students Kasi Richardson, Jada Walker and Katie Skinner give an insight ahead of Monday's Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg.

WATCH HERE:

In a Q and A format, the girls give their answers and comments to the questions asked by Chanel coach Kylie Kickbusch.

Bri Hume, Jada Walker, Kaitlyn McAllister, Kasi Richardson, Katie Skinner, Hannah Overend, Imogen Collins, Jordan porter and Isabella Zerner from Chanel College Gladstone will play in the QISSN netball competition in Bundaberg.
Bri Hume, Jada Walker, Kaitlyn McAllister, Kasi Richardson, Katie Skinner, Hannah Overend, Imogen Collins, Jordan porter and Isabella Zerner from Chanel College Gladstone will play in the QISSN netball competition in Bundaberg. Matt Taylor GLA220319NETB

What teams do you currently play in and for?

Kasi: I play for Chanel and Valleys.

As this is your first QISSN Carnival, what are you most looking forward to about QISSN?

Jada: Food and playing with the girls.

Katie, as a defender and vice-captain, what do you believe your strengths are?

Katie: I believe my strengths are communication on the court my body positioning in defence.

Jada, you play mid-court, what do you believe your strengths are?

Jada: My speed and feeding the ball.

Kasi is also one of our defensive players and what do you believe your strengths are. This is also your first QISSN Carnival and what are you most looking forward to?

Kasi: Probably my footwork and my vision down the court. Playing against difficult teams and to keep improving.

Katie, this will be your fourth QISSN Carnival with Chanel and what are you most looking forward to?

Katie: Just to deepen my connection with the girls and hopefully getting a win.

MATCHES

July 1: 830am: Court 4 - Chanel v St Ursula's Toowoomba; 10am: Court 2 - Chanel v Holy Spirit Mackay; 11.30am: Court 3 - Chanel v Canterbury College Waterford. July 2: 12.30pm: Court 2 - Chanel v St Teresa's College Noosaville; 2pm: Court 5 - Chanel v Downlands College Toowoomba. July 3: 11.30am: Court 4 - Chanel v Mt Maria College Mitchelton; 1pm: Court 3 - Chanel v Southern Cross College Scarborough

