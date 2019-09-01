Wasteful Clinton rue missed goals in abrupt end of season

Bluebird's Sean Jasperson competes with Clinton's Ethan Munster in a game last month.

Bluebird's Sean Jasperson competes with Clinton's Ethan Munster in a game last month. Matt Taylor GLA200719SOCC

SOCCER: Clinton's quest for back-to-back premierships has ended at Clinton Oval.

Bluebirds United came away with a shock 1-0 win to progress through to the Football Central Queensland Premier League preliminary final this Saturday.

It means Bluebirds take on Cap Coast while Frenchville progress to the grand final on September14.

Bluebirds' striker Blake Penfold produced the match-winning header in the second half in the 68th minute.

It was quite the turnaround by the Rockhampton-based Bluebirds after a 2-0 loss to Clinton just nine days ago.

Bluebirds' goalkeeper Andrew Poyser produced a series of saves as the visitors staved off several challenges from Clinton.

Coach Brad O'Sullivan said the team was shattered by the loss.

"Their goalkeeper was 'man of the match' in my opinion," he said.

Indeed he was as the recipient of the Bluebirds' Captain's Cup award.

"A lot of our shots on goal were well struck and I thought that nights like these that we had throughout the year were put behind us, but not so," O'Sullivan said.

Goalkeeper Luke Varnes got injured and was replaced by striker Matt Varnes which took away Clinton's scoring potency.

"There was some reshuffling but it should have not affected the result," O'Sullivan said.

In better news for Clinton Football Club, their Premier League reserves team qualified for the grand final on September14 after they beat Cap Coast.

"We'll do everything we can to help our reserves win the grand final," O'Sullivan said.

Clinton are also in the Gladstone Competition division one women and men grand finals. They face Meteors and Biloela Valleys respectively this Saturday at Clinton Oval.

Those games will be at 5pm and 7pm respectively.