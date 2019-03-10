Wasted chances, but Central get the premier points

SOCCER: Central have made the prefect start in the Central Queensland Premier League with a 3-2 win against Southside United.

LEADER: Central captain Garth Lawrie was one of the goal-scorers against Southside United. Matt Taylor GLA170518FOOT

It was a hard-fought match and if anything, the visiting Central team could have won by more.

"We played well in the first half and led 2-0, but they scored two goals in the second half from penalties," Central captain and 2018 league best-and-fairest Garth Lawrie said.

Lawrie was among the Central goal-scorers and his goals was courtesy of link-up play when team-mate Dawson Frost back-heeled a pass and Lawrie did the rest.

Central's opening score was when Joel Frost's hard running was rewarded with a goal. Lawrie said there is much to improve on for another away clash against Bluebirds.

"We missed a few players and also wasted a lot of chances against Southside, but our coach Ronald Donald was pretty pleased overall.

David Upton was a stand-out for the winners in the centre-midfield position according to Lawrie.

The news was also good for the Central Premier League reserves team which recorded a 5-1 victory against United.

"Peter Doyle scored a hat-trick and the teams has a lot of young blokes," Lawrie said. The skipper said it's a great sign with the young talent that will push for top-tier selection throughout the season.

"We've got a lot of young blokes and they may get a chance to play in the division one Premier League later in the season," Lawrie said.

But in the immediate term, Lawrie said Central's defence will be bolstered for the game against Bluebirds. "We pretty much had a make-shift defence against Southside, but we controlled the game pretty well," he said.

"Bluebirds have a few new players and will be hard to beat and we will have defenders Curtis Hyne and Rhys Christensen back." Cross-town rivals Clinton opens its premiership defence against Nerimbera on Saturday night.

OTHER GAMES

D1W: Clinton 3 d Central 2

D2M: BITS 3 D Central 2

D2W: Meteors d Central White; Central Black d Bilo on forfeit