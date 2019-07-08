WASTE FEE RISE: Council tight-lipped on increase

RATEPAYERS will need to wait until July17 to find out how much the increase to Gladstone Regional Council's waste fees will be.

However, the council has reiterated the increase is separate to the recently implemented state government waste levy after it received $2.5million from the state to avoid passing the cost of the levy on to residents.

After reviewing operational costs of the Benaraby Landfill and transfer stations in the region, the council last week announced an increase to waste fees from July 1.

GRC said this was due to meeting the requirements for running the landfill and transfer stations.

Acting mayor Chris Trevor said the review formed part of the council's overall commitment to improving its processes for reduction of waste.

"This review was also conducted in conjunction with the Queensland Government, as part of the introduction of the waste levy," CrTrevor said.

GRC general manager of finance, governance and risk Mark Holmes said the council's waste fee increase would be outlined when its 2019/20 budget was released to the public on July17.

"The reason we set that ahead of budget was because of the significant increase associated with the waste levy," MrHolmes said.

"We've got an obligation to pay it on all waste that goes over the weighbridge and into landfill.

"What the state's reimbursement to council is saying is councils will minimise the impact and direct waste levy costs won't impact the residents - that's what the $2.5million is for.

"The waste levy and the component that relates essentially to your household bin, we will reimburse those costs."

Find out more about the Queensland waste levy at qld.gov.au/waste-disposal-levy or via the GRC website.