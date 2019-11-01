Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annika Swann in her Halloween costume.
Annika Swann in her Halloween costume.
News

Was this the creepiest costume this Halloween?

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Nov 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANNIKA Swann takes the ‘pumpkin’ cake with this year’s Halloween costume.

She channelled a nightmare for many Australians – a major magpie attack.

“I even had one of my staff members (at Hansen’s Clinton Foodworks) scream at me when I walked in the door,” Ms Swann said.

Ms Swann said she had been doing costumes for the past 20 years and wanted to do something different.

She saw the idea on YouTube and decided to give it a go.

Annika Swann looking creepy on Halloween.
Annika Swann looking creepy on Halloween.

Ms Swann said it only took about 30 minutes to do her make-up.

“I’ve been practising a lot,” Ms Swann said.

“Last year I bought some effects make-up so I’d been using that off and on.”

Ms Swann said Halloween had become a tradition for her and her family.

Ms Swann is already looking towards next year’s costume.

“I want to be really outside the box,” Ms Swann said.

“I don’t want to go your standard clown or ghost or spooky thing.”

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

        premium_icon 'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

        News The association has been meeting, crafting and baking for almost 100 years but membership is dangerously low.

        New cafe owner is full of beans and eager to keep learning

        premium_icon New cafe owner is full of beans and eager to keep learning

        News Owner is ‘giving it a go’ despite having no prior experience – not that you can...

        • 1st Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        PERSISTENCE: Woman ecstatic over competition win

        premium_icon PERSISTENCE: Woman ecstatic over competition win

        News Even though the judge was ‘really tough’, this QCWA member has taken out the top...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are six options.