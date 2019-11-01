Was this the creepiest costume this Halloween?

ANNIKA Swann takes the ‘pumpkin’ cake with this year’s Halloween costume.

She channelled a nightmare for many Australians – a major magpie attack.

“I even had one of my staff members (at Hansen’s Clinton Foodworks) scream at me when I walked in the door,” Ms Swann said.

Ms Swann said she had been doing costumes for the past 20 years and wanted to do something different.

She saw the idea on YouTube and decided to give it a go.

Annika Swann looking creepy on Halloween.

Ms Swann said it only took about 30 minutes to do her make-up.

“I’ve been practising a lot,” Ms Swann said.

“Last year I bought some effects make-up so I’d been using that off and on.”

Ms Swann said Halloween had become a tradition for her and her family.

Ms Swann is already looking towards next year’s costume.

“I want to be really outside the box,” Ms Swann said.

“I don’t want to go your standard clown or ghost or spooky thing.”