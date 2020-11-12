Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man was found drink-driving in the early hours of the morning.
A Gladstone man was found drink-driving in the early hours of the morning.
Crime

Was this drink-driver ‘crying crocodile tears’?

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE had some choice words for a drink-driver who came before him this week.

Michael James Preston, 34, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to the offence.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court that on September 20, Preston was caught driving on Auckland St at 3am.

He returned a blood alcohol content of 0.074.

Self-represented, Preston told the court he was “very sorry” for his offence.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey questioned if he was just sorry he got caught.

“(Defendants) come to me crying crocodile tears wanting their licence back,” Mr Manthey said.

Preston was fined $500 and granted a work licence for four months.

Read more drink-driving cases:

Drink-driver couldn’t recall how much he drank the night before

Drink-driving P-plater was going to Maccas

Homemade vodka brings drink-driving mum unstuck

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: What is Gladstone’s best swim school?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: What is Gladstone’s best swim school?

        News We asked our readers where the best swim school was in Gladstone, and were inundated with nominations. Cast your vote HERE >>>

        • 12th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
        Closure for major Gladstone road

        Premium Content Closure for major Gladstone road

        Information Motorists travelling in or out of Gladstone will experience minor delays this...

        • 12th Nov 2020 1:43 PM
        7 students in hospital after chemical exposure at park

        Premium Content 7 students in hospital after chemical exposure at park

        News "The students involved are being dealt with in line with the school's Responsible...

        Night before drinks catch Gladstone driver out

        Premium Content Night before drinks catch Gladstone driver out

        Crime Therese Mary Aldridge had been consuming scotch and coke.