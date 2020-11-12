Was this drink-driver ‘crying crocodile tears’?

A Gladstone man was found drink-driving in the early hours of the morning.

A Gladstone man was found drink-driving in the early hours of the morning.

A MAGISTRATE had some choice words for a drink-driver who came before him this week.

Michael James Preston, 34, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to the offence.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court that on September 20, Preston was caught driving on Auckland St at 3am.

He returned a blood alcohol content of 0.074.

Self-represented, Preston told the court he was “very sorry” for his offence.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey questioned if he was just sorry he got caught.

“(Defendants) come to me crying crocodile tears wanting their licence back,” Mr Manthey said.

Preston was fined $500 and granted a work licence for four months.

Read more drink-driving cases:

Drink-driver couldn’t recall how much he drank the night before

Drink-driving P-plater was going to Maccas

Homemade vodka brings drink-driving mum unstuck