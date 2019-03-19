Menu
The 49-year-old Warwick driver of a semi-trailer managed to crawl free from the vehicle before it burst into flames. Picture: NSW PoliceSource:Facebook
Crime

Warwick truckie 'fully supported' in wake of horror crash

marian faa
by
19th Mar 2019 12:14 PM
A WARWICK truck driver is lucky to be alive and getting "all the support he needs" after a doctor suspected of murdering his dentist ex-girlfriend drove into the his semi-trailer near Tamworth.

Nolans Transport director Adrian (Flea) Nolan said the driver, who has not been identified, was seeing a counsellor in the aftermath of the crash, which happened on March 4.

Police say Dr Harshwardhan Narde deliberately drove into the Warwick man's oncoming truck hours after he was questioned over the disappearance of his girlfriend, Dr Preethi Reddy.

Dr Narde died at the scene.

The 49-year-old driver from Warwick was lucky to escape serious injuries when he managed to crawl out of his semi-trailer before it burst into flames.

 

Penrith dentist Dr Preethi Reddy was found dead in her car after attending a dental convention with ex-boyfriend Harshwardhan Narde. Source: Facebook
Mr Nolan said the truckie, who was discharged from Quirindi Hospital after the crash, had full support from the Nolan company.

"He is getting every possible support from the company that he needs," Mr Nolan said.

Police will prepare a report of the coroner on the death of Dr Narde, who is suspected of murdering is ex-girlfriend.

Dr Reddy's body was found the day after the crash and police said she had been stabbed multiple times.

There has been an outpouring of support on social media for the Warwick truck driver.

If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, you can phone Lifeline Australia at any time on 13 11 14.

