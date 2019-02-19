Warwick man waits days to see a doctor after heart attack

PROACTIVE SURVIVOR: Doug Cutmore survived three heart attacks and he knows another could strike at any time. To improve his odds, he goes for regular check-ups, eats well, exercises and stays away from the drink. He cautions everyone to do the same.

WHEN Doug Cutmore had his first heart attack he was blowing the bagpipes with the Warwick Thistle Pipe Band at a Labour Day celebration, but it didn't stop the music.

The then 62-year-old ignored a pain in his jaw and shoulder and kept playing. It was a long weekend and Mr Cutmore didn't want to bother his doctor, so he went home and waited patiently until the surgery opened two days later.

The doctor took one look and shipped him to hospital.

Within hours Mr Cutmore was on his back at the Prince Charles Hospital undergoing a triple bypass.

"There was no stent technology in those days," Mr Cutmore said.

"It was all open-heart surgery."

It took him about year to recover.

His second heart attack happened 18 years later while on a morning walk. This time he recognised the pain and went straight to hospital.

A third heart attack struck in January.

Rather than cut Mr Cutmore open, the doctors entered via a tiny hole in his groin to bore through a calcium deposit blocking an artery. The medical drill spun at 3000 revolutions a second and reduced the calcium stone to dust.

He was back on his feet in two days.

Mr Cutmore was lucky to survive each heart attack but said he knows his luck will eventually run out.

"You need to have a good rapport with your doctor, get him to keep an eye on everything, exercise as much as you can and watch what you eat," he said.