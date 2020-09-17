Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic crime scene images
Generic crime scene images
Crime

Warwick homicide probe: man, 54, dead after disturbance

Mark Furler
by
17th Sep 2020 5:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been set up after the death of a 54-year-old man in Warwick on Wednesday night.

Just before 6pm police responded to reports of a disturbance on Hope Street.

After arriving, officers located the Warwick man with a serious head wound. He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Warwick man was taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks homicide warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEVELOPMENTt: Ports landscaping project takes shape

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENTt: Ports landscaping project takes shape

        News SEE what’s still to come as 33 hectares near the Marina is transformed.

        No arrests after Biloela assault

        Premium Content No arrests after Biloela assault

        News Patrols of the area where the incident happened last night failed to locate a...

        Gladstone University Hospital to be established

        Premium Content Gladstone University Hospital to be established

        News “We will begin teaching and training through our regional medical program,” Steve...

        Man’s ‘drunken rant’ puts him in court

        Premium Content Man’s ‘drunken rant’ puts him in court

        Crime Aaron Joel Sanyasi was heavily drinking on the night of the offence.