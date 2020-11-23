Menu
Leo Larsen has been identified as the 13 year old Wyaralong crash victim which involved the Pratten family. CREDIT :Emily Clooney
News

Warwick High student killed in horror dam crash

Tessa Flemming
23rd Nov 2020 3:00 PM
THE Southern Downs community is in mourning after a horror dam crash killed two children and hospitalised four other family members.

A four-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy from Pratten were killed after a Landrover Discovery crashed into a dam on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd at about 2pm yesterday.

The Warwick State High School community was left devastated following news Year 7 student Leo Larsen was the teenager who lost his life in the tragedy.

A Warwick High student said many of the Year 7 children were today visibly distraught at the loss of their classmate, with teachers comforting crying children.

Principal Joy Craig sent a letter home to parents this afternoon.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to their family, caregivers,friends and loved ones during this difficult time," she wrote.

"I know you and your children will share in our shock and sadness by the enormity of this situation and will have many questions.

"We will provide support and guidance counselling for anyone who needs it and for as long as it is required.

"As a community, we will rally together to ensure all members of the school community are cared for in the wake of this tragic event."

Princess Alexandra Hospital confirmed Leo's mother, Mel Martin and her partner, Dylan Wadley, were patients at the hospital and were yesterday listed as being in stable conditions.

A one-year-old boy was flown to hospital in a critical condition and a baby girl was transported in a stable condition.

All six are reported to be members of the same Pratten family.

 

Channel 9 screen grabs of an accident on Boonah and Beaudesert Road where a car has gone into Wyaralong Dam Picture Channel 9
The news has left the tight-knit Southern Downs community reeling.

Pratten Progress and Preservation Association president Diane Lawlor said full details were still emerging.

"It is a shock as it would be to any community," she said.

"If people need any help, the PPPA will do what we can. To the family, we're here if you need it."

