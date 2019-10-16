Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Solomone Kata takes the ball up during the Warriors' clash with Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney on March 24. Picture: Steve Christo/AAP
Solomone Kata takes the ball up during the Warriors' clash with Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney on March 24. Picture: Steve Christo/AAP
Rugby Union

Warriors star Solomone Kata code-hops into Super Rugby

by Fox Sports
16th Oct 2019 5:02 PM

NRL star Solomone Kata has switched codes and signed a three-year Super Rugby contract with the Brumbies.

The 24-year-old Tonga and New Zealand league international was born in Tonga and moved to Auckland in 2011 on a rugby scholarship.

The powerful centre has played 93 NRL games for the Warriors, scoring 46 tries from 2015-19.

"What attracted us to Solomone is that he is a point of difference player with a physical profile to add to our squad," Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said.

"He is a very powerful and dynamic footballer who has the ability to stress any defensive line.

"Beyond having a very successful career in the NRL, Solomone also has a strong rugby union background having grown up playing the game.

"This prior knowledge and experience will help him make the transition back to rugby.

"At this stage we see him as a utility back and we will be open-minded about the position he plays for the Brumbies in 2020."

brumbies dan mckellar new zealand warriors nrl solomone kata super rugby
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    WATCH: Emotional moment rare turtle released back to ocean

    premium_icon WATCH: Emotional moment rare turtle released back to ocean

    News Poly was found severely ill and floating in Gladstone Harbour. She was underweight, covered in barnacles and parasites - but now she is healthy and free.

    Fisherman rescued from tiny reef island

    premium_icon Fisherman rescued from tiny reef island

    News RACQ Capricorn rescue was alerted to the man yesterday but was unable to rescue him...

    Readers’ wish list for hospital

    premium_icon Readers’ wish list for hospital

    News The Observer readers’ have told us what services they’d like to see at Gladstone...

    Quota is still in fashion after 100 years

    premium_icon Quota is still in fashion after 100 years

    Community Plenty of fun was had when Quota Gladstone gathered for a fashion parade at the...