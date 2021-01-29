Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A warrant has been issued for embattled former Block contestant Suzi Taylor’s arrest after she allegedly breached her bail more than 80 times.
A warrant has been issued for embattled former Block contestant Suzi Taylor’s arrest after she allegedly breached her bail more than 80 times.
Crime

Warrant issued for Block star’s arrest

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
29th Jan 2021 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Block contestant Suzi Taylor after she allegedly breached her bail conditions multiple times.

Ms Taylor, whose real name is Suellen Jan Taylor, has been on bail for more than 107 offences, including allegedly extorting a Tinder date and holding him against his will.

Crown prosecutors asked for her bail to be revoked in December last year after concerns about her living arrangements were raised at Brisbane Supreme Court.

Suzi Taylor leaves the Southport watch house in January last year.
Suzi Taylor leaves the Southport watch house in January last year.

Taylor, a former Penthouse cover model and contestant on reality tv show The Block, was given strict bail last year to reside in regional Queensland with family.

One of her conditions included not drinking alcohol.

Justice Elisabeth Wilson issued the warrant on Friday after the court was told she had been evicted from the family home last year and in January was kicked out of a rehabilitation centre in Brisbane.

 

Originally published as Warrant issued for Block star's arrest

bail breach court crime suzi taylor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QAL being sued for $1.65m after Red Mud Dam accident

        Premium Content QAL being sued for $1.65m after Red Mud Dam accident

        Money The worker claims he was washed up in the industrial waste.

        How you can perform with rock stars at Agnes

        Premium Content How you can perform with rock stars at Agnes

        Music If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to play guitar or sing with rockstars, now is...

        LAST CHANCE: Who makes Gladstone’s best burger?

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Who makes Gladstone’s best burger?

        News We wanted to know who made the best burger in the region. See the nominations and...

        Man hospitalised after being trapped under truck

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after being trapped under truck

        News QFES crews used cutting gear to release the man.