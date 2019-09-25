Menu
WARNING: Woman ripped off in eBay scam

25th Sep 2019 7:49 AM

A NORTHERN Rivers woman has lost $400 in an eBay scam, and now police are warning others to be vigilant.

On Tuesday a local person received a phone call from a scammer with an Indian accent, who said he was from eBay Australia.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the woman's eBay account was compromised.

"During the call the scammer accessed the victim's eBay account then obtained her banking details," he said.

"The victim realised she was being scammed and closed down her computer, but the scammer was quick enough to withdraw about $400 from her account via a Western Union transfer.

"Police checks on the phone number show a large volume of eBay scams have been reported through this number; it appears to be a third party phone number routed from overseas.

"Please be aware of this scam.

"Reputable companies simply do not operate like this.

"Further, they will never ask for payment via Western Union or iTunes cards."

ebay richmond police district scam
Lismore Northern Star

