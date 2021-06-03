Warning to ‘walk-ins’ as 18 vax hub locations revealed

About 15,000 Queenslanders are set to be vaccinated this weekend, as the government urges those aged between 40 and 49 to get their Covid-19 jab.

The government will open 18 hubs across the state over the weekend, with those who have registered in advance being urged to come along.

The government says it does not want walk-ins or those who are under the age of 40 turning up to the sites to get the vaccine, however there are suggestions "walk-ins" could still get a shot if they are prepared to accept that anyone over the age of 40 or working in a frontline role such as in aged care will be given priority.

A "super clinic" will open to everyone and anyone in Toowoomba at Baillie Henderson Hospital on Saturday and Sunday where they hope to vaccinate 1100 people, however residents will be prioritised.

"We won't turn anyone away," Health Operations Emergency Centre manager Annette Scott said.

Despite other vaccination hubs in metropolitan areas and regional centres across Queensland only administering the Pfizer jab to those aged 40-49 years or aged care and disability workers, Ms Scott said Toowoomba residents of any age can come and get vaccinated, so too will a small vaccination clinic set to open in Roma on Tuesday.

The Rocklea Showgrounds Vaccination Hub for Queenslanders wanting to receive the Covid-19 jab. Picture David Clark

But she strongly encouraged residents to book an appointment first.

"We will take walk-ins, but it is much more manageable for us if people ring up and register," she said.

From Tuesday Roma will be one of the few sites in Queensland to offer the Pfizer vaccine to the general public, as long as they have not had their initial dose of a Covid vaccine, upon appointment.

"As long as you haven't had the first dose of a Covid vaccine, you will be able to come in and get vaccinated," a Queensland Health spokesman said about the soon-to-be-opened Roma hub.

The list of sites open this weekend, includes:

Cairns Hospital

Townsville University Hospital

Central Queensland University City Campus (Mackay)

Bundaberg TAFE

Hervey Bay TAFE

Sunshine Coast University Hospital

Baillie Henderson (Toowoomba)

Ipswich Hospital (Cribb House)

Rocklea Showgrounds

Logan Entertainment Centre

Springfield Tower

Brighton Health Campus

Moreton Bay Integrated Care Centre

STARS (Hertson)

Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital

Princess Alexandra Hospital (Woolloongabba)

Queensland Children's Hospital

Gold Coast University Hospital

