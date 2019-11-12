Warning to residents after house was found ‘well-alight’

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a house fire on Sunday night.

RESIDENTS have been urged to check their smoke alarms and be fire aware after a recent house fire at Kin Kora.

A two-storey Philip St home was on fire on Sunday night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene at 5.30pm.

A QFES spokesperson said crews arrived to find building “well alight” and extinguished the fire at 6.10pm.

QFES returned to the scene at 9pm to extinguish hot spots.

No one was home at the time.

Gladstone Station Officer Quinn Cramer said it served as a reminder for people to check smoke alarms and ensure bush fire survival plans are in place during these heightened conditions.