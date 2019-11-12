Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a house fire on Sunday night.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a house fire on Sunday night.
News

Warning to residents after house was found ‘well-alight’

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Nov 2019 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have been urged to check their smoke alarms and be fire aware after a recent house fire at Kin Kora.

A two-storey Philip St home was on fire on Sunday night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene at 5.30pm.

A QFES spokesperson said crews arrived to find building “well alight” and extinguished the fire at 6.10pm.

QFES returned to the scene at 9pm to extinguish hot spots.

No one was home at the time.

Gladstone Station Officer Quinn Cramer said it served as a reminder for people to check smoke alarms and ensure bush fire survival plans are in place during these heightened conditions.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GPC recognises future tradies during awards ceremony

        premium_icon GPC recognises future tradies during awards ceremony

        News THE next generation of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s tradespeople were recognised during the recent Annual Apprentice and Trainee Awards Night.

        • 12th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        IN COURT: 68 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 68 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        One in hospital after single vehicle rollover

        premium_icon One in hospital after single vehicle rollover

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after they were involved in a single vehicle...

        Reprieve from high temperatures not on the horizon

        premium_icon Reprieve from high temperatures not on the horizon

        News There’s one day this week where the maximum temperature will be well above...