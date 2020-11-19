Warning to drug dealer: ‘You’re a d---head if you persist’

Brodie Weir-Smith pleaded guilty to seven counts of drug supply.

A YOUNG Gladstone man has been given a stern warning by a Magistrate after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of drug supply.

During a search warrant executed at Brodie Peter John Weir-Smith’s residence, police located 150g of marijuana and a set of scales.

However what was more telling were the messages found on Weir-Smith’s phone when police logged onto his Facebook account.

There were messages relating to supply dated June 26, June 30, July 1, July 8 and July 9.

Weir-Smith didn’t speak when interviewed by police.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 13 to the supply charges, and possessing anything used in the commissioning of a crime.

Weir-Smith was placed on 12 months’ probation, however the order came with stern words from Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

“This is the last opportunity you will get,” Mr Manthey said

“I’ve got a real big issue with supply of drugs in this community.

“I’ve got kids 13, 14, coming through this court now stuffed in the head because of drugs.

“People like you, whether you like it or not, direct or indirect, it’s getting to these kids.

“You’re on the police radar so you’re a d---head if you persist in this.”

