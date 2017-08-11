THICK SMOKE: Health warning, keep windows and doors shut

Thick white smoke can be seen rising above QAL.

1pm: AN EYEWITNESS has confirmed there is no longer a large amount of dense smoke on the roads near QAL at South Trees.

"People will see some (smoke) when passing the Glen Eden turn off on Gladstone Benaraby Rd though," he said.

It is suggested nearby residents keep their windows and doors closed.

Greg Penhaligon sent in this photo of the heavy smoke rising above QAL at South Trees. Greg Penhaligon

11.40am: THICK white smoke can been seen rising up over QAL as a private property conducts a permit burn.

Though a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokesman confirmed the burn was being monitored, concerns over the level of smoke have been raised.

As the fire grows the volume of smoke blanketing nearby roads has rapidly increased.

Thick smoke can be seen rising above QAL at South Trees. Michael Richards

Drivers in the South Trees/Glen Eden area are warned to take care.

"Drive to conditions and be cautious," the spokesman said.

An onsite witness said the smoke is impacting drivers' vision as they travel along the road to Tannum Sands.

Updates to follow.