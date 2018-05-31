WARNING: Steer clear of animals on the highway

TAKE CARE: Jodi Jones, coordinator for Gladstone Wildlife, urges motorists to be aware of increased animal numbers during winter season on roadways.

TAKE CARE: Jodi Jones, coordinator for Gladstone Wildlife, urges motorists to be aware of increased animal numbers during winter season on roadways. Contributed

THE motto "survive the drive” not only applies to Gladstone motorists but also for native wildlife as well.

Looking for basic necessities to survive, roadways and highways provide a deadly oasis for cold hungry animals.

Gladstone Wildlife Training and Education carer Jodi Jones wants motorists to take care of marsupials on the move.

"The roads are black and are heat sources for animals looking to warm up during winter.

"Our data shows a noticeable increase of kangaroos transitioning between areas looking for food.”

As food sources get scarce and water holes dry up, migrating marsupials will be looking for anything to help them survive.

Motorists are urged to take extra precautions on roads with winter wildlife getting active over the colder months.

An RACQ spokesperson said more than 10,000 insurance claims for collisions with animals occurred during June, July and August.

Queensland's key motoring body had warned motorist s to be extra vigilant during the winter months as they were the worst time for collisions with animals.

Jodi said it was important to record an animal being hit by a vehicle because there could an orphaned young one that needed looking after.

"Joey's can survive in its mother's pouch four or five days,” Jodi said.

"Echidnas have their young in burrows and need to be found and looked after if their mother was killed.”

If any motorist hits an animal and it needs assistance can contact RSPCA Queensland on 1300 264 625.