WARNING: Severe storms around region

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued around Biloela and near Gladstone.

Storms likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Biloela, Blackwater, Gin Gin and Mount Morgan.

However BoM Meteorologist Jess Gardner said it is unlikely to impact areas around the coast line.

WARNING: A storm warning has been issued for parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

She said Gladstone definitely had a chance of receiving storms this afternoon and this evening continuing overnight.

Overnight Gladstone received 1.6mm of rain.

Between 9am and 2pm 8mm has fallen at the Gladstone radar.

Ms Gardner said between 10-20mm of rain is expected to fall tomorrow with a possibility of more in isolated spots.

So far this month 16mm of rain has fallen. The average October rainfall is 58.6mm.