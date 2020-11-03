WARNING *GRAPHIC*: Council aware of Agnes Water dog attacks

Agnes Water resident Donna McLoughlin came across a dead kangaroo that was attacked and killed by what is suspected to have been a large dog on Bicentennial Dr in August.

Agnes Water resident Donna McLoughlin came across a dead kangaroo that was attacked and killed by what is suspected to have been a large dog on Bicentennial Dr in August.

DOG attacks in the Agnes Water community have been frequent with reports of wild dogs allegedly mauling and killing horses, kangaroos and livestock.

Agnes Water resident Donna McLoughlin came across a dead kangaroo that was attacked and killed by what is suspected to have been a large dog on Bicentennial Dr in August.

Agnes Water resident Donna McLoughlin came across a dead kangaroo that was attacked and killed by what is suspected to have been a large dog on Bicentennial Dr in August.

Another resident posted on Agnes Water Community Group about a large dog that killed a horse on October 3 in a post that has since been deleted.

The resident said the horse had its “nose and mouth ripped open by the dog” and passed away from its injuries.

“This dog is not just killing chickens, ducks and sheep anymore. It is targeting the larger animals,” the resident said.

Agnes Water resident Donna McLoughlin came across a dead kangaroo that was attacked and killed by what is suspected to have been a large dog on Bicentennial Dr in August.

Gladstone Region deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck said the council’s local laws team was aware of the incidents but hadn’t received any official reports.

Cr Goodluck said the council received 12 reports of dog attacks between October 1, 2018, to October 1 last year, and a further 12 reports between October 1, 2019, to October 1 this year.

Agnes Water resident Donna McLoughlin came across a dead kangaroo that was attacked and killed by what is suspected to have been a large dog on Bicentennial Dr in August.

“A dog attack does not necessarily mean a dog has attacked another animal or human, reports can also be received if the dog acts in a way that causes fear to someone else or another animal,” Cr Goodluck said.

“Aggressive dogs can cause danger to other people and animals in the community.

Cr Goodluck said the council was required to act upon all complaints received for aggressive dogs.

“The complainant will be asked to complete a witness statement providing enough information for council to proceed with an investigation.”

Ms McLoughlin asked residents to “keep a look out” for unusual evening activity and closely watch over their animals.

“Unfortunately this dog is a real threat and a child would have no chance,” she said.

Cr Goodluck urged residents to report incidences to the council so investigations could be conducted.

Agnes Water resident Donna McLoughlin came across a dead kangaroo that was attacked and killed by what is suspected to have been a large dog on Bicentennial Dr in August.

“Trapping is available to customers that are experiencing roaming or wild dog issues,” Cr Goodluck said.

“Council have both domestic dog traps and wild dog traps. These traps need to be hired by landholders and secured on their property.”

Residents can report dog attacks to Gladstone Regional Council on 4970 0700.