GET READY: There is an 'above normal' fire risk for forests around the Gladstone region next bushfire season.
Environment

Warning from fireys ahead of upcoming bushfire season

Mark Zita
by
2nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
FIRE and Emergency Services officials have called on Gladstone residents to finalise their bushfire preparations ahead of the next fire season.

The season is expected to be similar to last year's.

The reminder coincided with the release of the Northern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook on Friday .

It predicted "above normal” fire potential for forested areas south of Rockhampton to the NSW border.

The outlook also highlighted Queensland fire seasons have been starting earlier and persisting longer each year since 1990.

Soil moisture has also been declared "below average” in the Gladstone region.

QFES Gladstone area inspector Craig Magick said there is a high fuel load moving into the next fire season.

"The season that we're looking into is looking like a drier season - as we move into that summer period,” Mr Magick said.

Fire conditions will be similar to last year.

Mr Magick urged home owners to start thinking about conducting preparations now to reduce their risk.

"Clean up around properties, make sure there's no dead material next to buildings, clean out gutters and make sure general maintenance is done.”

Large landowners are also asked to install their firebreaks now - before fire season starts.

For more bushfire safety information, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au

