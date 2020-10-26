WARNING: CQ told to brace for more severe weather

Another severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Cental Queensland.

MORE wild weather is expected to impact parts of the Central Highlands and Capricornia this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning just after 2.45pm – one of many to be issued over the past week.

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are expected to impact areas including Rockhampton, Mount Morgan and Yeppoon.



Severe thunderstorms may also lead to flash flooding in the area over the next several hours.

Areas further north surrounding Mackay, Collinsville and Sarina may also be impacted.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose items and stay indoors if possible.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:50pm.