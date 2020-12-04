WARNING: Beware of faulty Christmas lights

Gladstone Queensland Fire and Emergency Services branch station officer Quinn Cramer has an important Christmas safety message for the community.

GLADSTONE’S Fire Station officer has issued a timely reminder on the dangers of faulty Christmas lights and decorations as the festive season approaches.

In an interview with The Observer on Friday, Quinn Cramer placed an emphasis on ensuring all indoor and outdoor Christmas lights were suitable for their job.

“Make sure any Christmas lights purchased, either indoor or outdoor, are to industry compliant standards,” Ms Cramer said.

“Also, be careful to inspect any lights before use looking for frayed cords and damaged bulbs in the light and don’t overload power points.”

Ms Cramer said it was imperative for you and your family’s safety to not keep anything flammable around lights.

“Because they can heat up fast and spark a fire at any time - when you go to bed turn your Christmas lights off,” she said.

Ms Cramer said any fire was one fire too many, especially during the festive season when families are supposed to enjoy their time together.

“Any time is a good time to check your smoke alarm, give it a good clean out and test the button,” she said.

“Making sure you have a fire safety plan for either your home or the residence their staying at is crucial to your safety and the safety of others.”