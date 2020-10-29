Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Warning as popular food item recalled

29th Oct 2020 7:44 AM

 

An urgent recall has been issued for one of Australia's most popular protein balls over fears there is plastic embedded inside.

Food Standards Australia issued the recall for the 40g Bounce Protein Ball Cashew Caramel yesterday afternoon.

The protein balls are available across Australia and are sold at Coles, Woolworths, independent food retailers including IGA, 7-Eleven, Caltex, BP, EG Fuels and United Fuel nationally.

South Australian store On the Run also sells the balls and the health food can be bought in pharmacies and online retail outlets nationally.

The batch being recalled has a best before date of 21/07/21 with batch number M2310.

"The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign matter (plastic)," Food Safety Australia said.

"Food products containing plastic may cause injury if consumed."

Anyone who has bought from the potentially bad batch can return the product to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The Bounce ball has been recalled by Food Standards Australia.
The Bounce ball has been recalled by Food Standards Australia.

 

Originally published as Warning as popular food item recalled

More Stories

bounce consumer news editors picks food health protein ball recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 31, fined after running at cars in Kirkwood

        Premium Content Man, 31, fined after running at cars in Kirkwood

        News A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man was issued an infringement notice.

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 28.

        Man’s violent attack on woman trying to protect another

        Premium Content Man’s violent attack on woman trying to protect another

        Crime He picked up a bottle and walked towards her...

        Man had plans to supply drugs to his girlfriend, a minor

        Premium Content Man had plans to supply drugs to his girlfriend, a minor

        Crime Nathan Kurtis Reese implicated himself by confessing his plans.