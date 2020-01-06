Warne’s stunning sacrifice for bushfire victims

Shane Warne will put his baggy green up for auction to help bushfire victims.

Shane Warne will put his baggy green up for auction to help bushfire victims.

SHANE Warne is donating his famous baggy green cap in an extraordinary fundraising effort for the bushfire appeal.

The baggy green is the prized possession for any Test cricketer, and Warne's is one of the most famous in the history of the game, as a veteran of 145 matches and a record 708 wickets.

Warne is set to make the announcement at the SCG on Monday that he will put his cap up for auction, and would be expected to raise a high six figure sum for one of his most precious possessions.

Stream the AUS v NZ Domain Test Series LIVE & Ad-Break Free During Play on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The baggy green Warne wore in tests will be auctioned through a dedicated website to be launched shortly.

The late and great Sir Donald Bradman once commanded $425,000 for one of his baggy green caps when it was auctioned off for charity.

But while Bradman had several baggy greens throughout his career, the modern-day player tends to have only one.

Cricket stars have united in their generosity in response to the bushfire crisis, with Australia's fast bowlers pledging $1000 for every wicket they take in the Sydney Test.

Several Big Bash League stars headed by Chris Lynn have also pledged to donate $250 per six they hit this season.

There is also talk of a dedicated charity cricket match being scheduled to help raise funds, and if not cricket will as already locked in the March one-day series against New Zealand being a Red Cross fundraiser.

Warne brought his baggy green to the SCG on Monday to make the announcement.