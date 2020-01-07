Bidding for Warne’s baggy green reaches $316,000

THE bidding for Shane Warne's baggy green cap had reached $315,500 at 11am (AEST) on Tuesday.

Warne has put his cap up for grabs in a tremendous gesture to help raise funds for the bushfire appeal.

Australia's spin king announced the move during day four of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand.

"The bushfires have been absolutely horrific, they've touched all of us in a way," Warne said on Fox Cricket.

"To see the total devastation, lives have been lost, families have been lost, over 500 million wildlife has died. The stories are horrific.

"We always wore this the first session of a bowling day every time and I've had that baggy green cap my whole career and I've decided to put it up for auction."

Moments after the cap went online, former England skipper Michael Vaughan submitted his offer of $25,000 for the cap, but his sum was passed in stunning fashion.

The bids flowed for the amazing piece of Australian cricket memorabilia, with the amount well into six figures in the first 90 minutes of the auction.

With the auction to run until Friday morning, the figure is set to rapidly climb and potentially go close to the price fetched for Sir Donald Bradman's baggy green, $425,000 in 2003.

Warne's gesture received plenty of praise from former teammates with Darren Lehman and Jason Gillespie showing the love to Warne.

Brilliant gesture by The King👍🏽 https://t.co/bmCKJBbIc4 — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) January 6, 2020

Warne becomes the latest star to do their part to raise funds for the devastating bushfires that continue to wreak havoc across Australia.

Australia's fast bowling group pledged $1000 for every wicket taken during the Sydney Test and several Big Bash stars are donating hundreds of dollars for every six hit.

They are following in the footsteps of Daniel Ricciardo, Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios, with the latter getting things started when he announced he would be donating $250 for every single ace.

Moments after Warne's announcement, AFL star Dayne Beams put his 2010 premiership medal up for grabs with the funds going towards the bushfire appeal.

Only 15 minutes after the site went live, it crashed under the sheer weight of numbers looking to submit a bid, but once it came back on the bids began rolling in.

If you want to bid on Warney's famous baggy green, you can do so here:

https://www.pickles.com.au/general/item/-/details/Shane-Warne-s-Baggy-Green---Autographed-Certificate-of-Authenticity-Included-/1090013024