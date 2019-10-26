Warner chasing double celebration

DAVID Warner will be looking for a double celebration on Sunday.

The left-hander will turn 33 as Australia open their summer of cricket campaign with a T20 clash against Sri Lanka at the Adelaide Oval.

He will also look to turn around a wretched run of form which has seen him hit 100 just once since his return to Australia following his terrible Ashes campaign.

Warner scored 125 against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield opener but has failed in his other four knocks, with scores of four, one, 15 and zero.

Despite that continued run of poor form, Warner, who made his T20 debut for Australia just over 10 years ago, is not short of confidence and will not be changing his style ahead of the first of six matches in the shortest form of the game - three against Sri Lanka and three against Pakistan.

There has been plenty of talk surrounding Warner's form after England bowler Stuart Broad had the opener's measure during the Ashes, when he scored just 95 runs from his 10 innings.

But Warner said he was looking to bounce back on home soil, starting at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Warner has not had a happy time of late. Mark Metcalfe

"I am living the dream," he said. "I get to go out there and represent my country.

"Every time I go out there I think about my three beautiful daughters and a lovely wife at home and that keeps me grounded and I just love playing the game of cricket.

"My confidence is always high. Obviously it's the first time in my career when I have been under a bit of pressure because I haven't scored runs but as I have said, credit to the way Stuart Broad bowled.

"He got the best of me and the best of some of the other guys.

"I am in the 20-20 team and that series is coming up with a World Cup next year. Any opportunity to play cricket for Australia is a great opportunity."

Warner has enjoyed some success in the Sheffield Shield. Mark Metcalfe

The opening T20 clash signals the start of a busy summer with visits by New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka planned.

Warner took a little swipe at the scheduling but said it had been like that for some time and it was a case of just doing what was needed.

"When you come off a World Cup campaign, the Ashes and then just get a couple of weeks off at home before you play back-to-back Sheffield Shield games, it's always going to be challenging," he said.

"There's so much cricket.

"I only looked at the schedule the other day. We play six T20 games, we fly, we train and then play another four-day game before the first Test.

"The scheduling is crazy, it's hectic. For us as players you have got to try be up 100 per cent but I think it's impossible to do that all the time.

"But you just have to put as much energy in to being up and about at training and making sure you're focused 100 per cent when you face the first ball."