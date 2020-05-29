WINTER OUTLOOK: What Gladstone can expect

Gladstone is in for a wetter and warmer than average winter.

Gladstone is in for a wetter and warmer than average winter.

IT APPEARS Gladstone is in for a winter that's warmer and wetter than average, according to the Bureau of Meteorology Winter Outlook released this week.

Climatologist Greg Browning said Gladstone had a 60 per cent to 70 per cent chance of above-average rainfall for the winter months, which is typically between 100mm and 200mm.

He said Gladstone could also expect a slightly warmer than average temperatures, which would be impacted by the amount of rainfall received.

"Most of the coast areas along that strip have a good chance of seeing above-average daytime temperatures and night-time temperatures," Mr Browning said.

He said the rainfall and temperatures were mainly influenced by the very warm oceans around Australia at the moment.

"Most significantly it's what's happening in the Indian Ocean right on the other side of the country," he said.

"That's often a source for a lot of the humidity and moisture and that gets picked up by weather systems and brought over to eastern Australia as well."

On average Gladstone receives 101.9mm of rain over June, July and August. The average maximums are 23.3C, 23C and 24.3C respectively and the average minimums are 14.4C, 13.5C and 14.3C.