Warmer than average start to Gladstone winter

WARM WINTER: Gladstone has recorded a warmer than average June this year.

GLADSTONE’S start to the winter season was warmer than average this year, with both minimum and maximum temperatures above the long term means.

The Gladstone Airport recorded an average minimum of 14.8C, 1.5C warmer than the long term June average of 13.3C.

The average maximum for June this year was 24.6C, 1.1C warmer than the long term June maximum average of 23.5C.

The coldest day last month was June 24 reaching a minimum of 7.8C and a maximum of 22.2C.

The warmest days were June 14 with a minimum of 20.5C and June 11 with a maximum of 27.2C.

Rain was recorded on four days last month, with the highest downfall on June 15 when 5.4mm fell.

The rainfall total was 10.2mm, well below the June average of 38.6mm.

Looking forward, today there is a chance of a possible shower with an expected maximum of 23C.

Tomorrow is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high of 24C. Friday should be mostly sunny with a high of 25C, sunny and 26C for Saturday and 23C and mostly sunny for Sunday.

GLADSTONE FORECAST:

Thursday

Min: 14C Max: 24C

Friday

Min: 14C Max: 25C

Saturday

Min: 13C Max: 26C

Sunday

Min: 11C Max: 23C

Monday

Min: 13C Max: 24C