Warm week ahead

GLADSTONE saw a couple of millimetres of rain overnight but the Bureau of Meteorology said the next week would be dry.

BoM meteorologist Dean Narramore said there was no rain in sight for the next seven to 10 days.

He said Wednesday would be cooler with a top of 28 degrees before warming on Thursday.

Mr Narramore said temperatures would rise to the mid-30s on Friday and Saturday.

“It will be a hot end to the week,” Mr Narramore said.

He said next week would see another burst of heat for the region.

Mr Narramore said the west-south-westerly winds were bringing warmer temperatures across southern Queensland.