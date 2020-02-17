Warm week ahead as heatwave hits coast

BUCKLE up for a warm week, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a low intensity heatwave across the east coast.

Forecaster Kimba Wong said the mercury would rise to 33C Wednesday and Thursday, a couple of degrees above the February average of 31C.

There will be no reprieve from the heat overnight, with minimums also expected to remain above average at 25C.

Showers seen by parts of the region over the weekend are expected to continue throughout the week.

While areas around Gladstone received only small amounts of rain, further inland isolated totals of 10-15mm were recorded.

Ms Wong said a steady onshore flow would bring showers tomorrow.

Storms are predicted for areas further west, but may not make it to the coast.

“The winds are not particularly strong or in the right direction,” Ms Wong said.

However, more support in the upper atmosphere will increase the chance of storms from Wednesday, she said.