‘Warm hugs’: Campaign shares the love

Sundale's Kindness Campaign will see residents of Bindaree like Maud Gibson receive special messages from the community.

PUT pen to paper or paintbrush to canvas to help ­support the residents of Bindaree Lodge Care Centre.

Sundale, which runs ­Bindaree, has launched a Kindness Campaign and is encouraging people to get ­involved.

Sundale chief executive Danielle Mackenzie said the campaign was an initiative for people in the region to write messages of support, colour and paint drawings for Sundale care recipients.

It’s a way to connect residents of the centre with the outside world during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been closed to everyone except essential staff, health practitioners and different individual needs of family support for almost four weeks,” Ms Mackenzie said.

“It was to keep everyone safe early on.”

She said it would help show residents that people in the community were thinking about them.

“A letter or drawing or message of support from the community will be like a warm hug to our care recipients,” she said.

The letters will be shared among residents of Bindaree, potentially displayed on large TVs around the centre.

Bindaree resident Maud Gibson said the residents hadn’t had much contact with the rest of the region and seeing what people were up to would be nice.

Ms Gibson said residents had a variety of interests, ranging from needlework to fishing and wildlife photography.

She encouraged people to share what they were working on.

Ms Mackenzie hoped the campaign would bring the community together.

“At the end of the day, there’s never been a better time to be compassionate, kind, empathetic or creative,” she said.

Due to coronavirus measures, the centre is asking ­letters and drawings be scanned and emailed to ­kindness@sundale.org.au.