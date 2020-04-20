Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sundale's Kindness Campaign will see residents of Bindaree like Maud Gibson receive special messages from the community.
Sundale's Kindness Campaign will see residents of Bindaree like Maud Gibson receive special messages from the community.
News

‘Warm hugs’: Campaign shares the love

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PUT pen to paper or paintbrush to canvas to help ­support the residents of Bindaree Lodge Care Centre.

Sundale, which runs ­Bindaree, has launched a Kindness Campaign and is encouraging people to get ­involved.

Sundale chief executive Danielle Mackenzie said the campaign was an initiative for people in the region to write messages of support, colour and paint drawings for Sundale care recipients.

It’s a way to connect residents of the centre with the outside world during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been closed to everyone except essential staff, health practitioners and different individual needs of family support for almost four weeks,” Ms Mackenzie said.

“It was to keep everyone safe early on.”

She said it would help show residents that people in the community were thinking about them.

“A letter or drawing or message of support from the community will be like a warm hug to our care recipients,” she said.

The letters will be shared among residents of Bindaree, potentially displayed on large TVs around the centre.

Bindaree resident Maud Gibson said the residents hadn’t had much contact with the rest of the region and seeing what people were up to would be nice.

Ms Gibson said residents had a variety of interests, ranging from needlework to fishing and wildlife photography.

She encouraged people to share what they were working on.

Ms Mackenzie hoped the campaign would bring the community together.

“At the end of the day, there’s never been a better time to be compassionate, kind, empathetic or creative,” she said.

Due to coronavirus measures, the centre is asking ­letters and drawings be scanned and emailed to ­kindness@sundale.org.au.

bindaree lodge coronavirusgladstone sundale
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recognising hard work of region’s volunteers

        premium_icon Recognising hard work of region’s volunteers

        News How you can nominate a volunteer for recognition during National Volunteer Week in May.

        Police encourage community to keep adhering to COVID-19 laws

        premium_icon Police encourage community to keep adhering to COVID-19 laws

        News “The community should be commended for their efforts,” say Gladstone police.

        IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

        premium_icon Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

        Crime The man had taken on a landscaping role while he was on remand.