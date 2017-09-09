Warm Gladstone welcome for V8 stars Frosty and Cam

THE master and his apprentice rolled in to town yesterday for a regional roadshow and meet and greet with fans.

Prodrive Racing Australia teammates Mark "Frosty" Winterbottom, 36, and Cam Waters, 23, visited eight locations to sign autographs and pose for photos.

The regional roadshows help bring the V8 Supercars Championship to areas that have a huge following of the sport.

The roadshow began at Gladstone Nissan where enthusiastic fans had their cars signed by the V8 Supercar drivers.

Prodrive Racing Australia teammates Cam Waters and Mark Winterbottom sign Gary Hill's 2003 BF XR8 Ford at Gladstone Nissan. Matt Harris

"We do a few regional road trips throughout the year: New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and then Queensland," Winterbottom said.

"We go to regional areas that follow the sport but don't necessary get the sport first-hand.

"We started in Bundaberg and drove up Thursday night to Gladstone.

"You realise that so many people follow our sport that haven't been to a race live.

"It's important to come because the amount of support we get is massive and a couple days out of your life to come through and meet people is really good."

Prodrive Racing Australia's Mark Winterbottom signs Gary Hill's 2003 BF XR8 Ford at Gladstone Nissan. Matt Harris

Winterbottomhas visited Gladstone before and even raced go-karts here in 1996.

Like any high-octane driver, Winterbottom always has a keen eye on the road and was open to the idea of a Gladstone street circuit and a V8 Supercars event with it.

Fans must fly to Townsville or south-east Queensland to watch a race live.

Gladstone Nissan general sales manager Ken Bradley, Cam Waters, Mark 'Frosty' Winterbottom and Gladstone Nissan dealer principal Ross Turner. Matt Harris

"We drive around lots of places and think that would be a great race track, but it gets to the politics of it all where you need government funding and infrastructure," Winterbottom said.

"I know when Townsville was getting spoken about it was Mackay, Cairns and Townsville who were all bidding for it.

"There's so many good locations but the cost to set it up is so big and you need the funding behind it.

"We'd race every weekend at every region around the country if we were allowed to.

"Some of the roads you drive around would make perfect race tracks but unfortunately there's so much that goes behind organising an event.

"That's why these roadshows are important - for people in Gladstone to get to a race they've got to go to Ipswich, Gold Coast or Townsville which is expensive.

"It has such a massive following here."