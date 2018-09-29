Wargamers, get ready to battle in Gladstone today

GAME ON: Sean Fahey is organising a Warhammer 40k event at Gladstone's Yaralla Club, and donating all the money to drought affected farmers.

GAME ON: Sean Fahey is organising a Warhammer 40k event at Gladstone's Yaralla Club, and donating all the money to drought affected farmers. Matt Taylor GLA280918HAMM

CENTRAL Queensland sci-fi fanatics will descend on Gladstone today for a two-day role-play battle.

This weekend from 8.30am, the Yaralla Club will transform into a fantasy world of Space Marines and cyborgs ruled by chaos - and you're invited.

Warhammer gaming organiser Sean Fahey said it was an opportunity for everyone in the Central Queensland community to come together and discover the hobby.

The father of one has been playing Warhammer for almost two decades and said the gaming event in Gladstone was attracting wargamers from all over, including Mackay.

"I started watching Stargate when it first came out and have been painting miniatures since I was 12,” he said.

The event is for a good cause, with funds raised being donated to drought-affected farmers.

It's not the first time wargamers have battled it out in Gladstone. In July, Mr Fahey held the first Warhammer event, raising $500 for the Mater Foundation.

"Anyone can come along, even if you're just curious,” he said.

"The terrain we will be playing on has been donated by the WARG group in Gladstone.

"It's amazing how many people love this sort of stuff and it'll be great to see people discover it for the first time.”