Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GAME ON: Sean Fahey is organising a Warhammer 40k event at Gladstone's Yaralla Club, and donating all the money to drought affected farmers.
GAME ON: Sean Fahey is organising a Warhammer 40k event at Gladstone's Yaralla Club, and donating all the money to drought affected farmers. Matt Taylor GLA280918HAMM
Whats On

Wargamers, get ready to battle in Gladstone today

Hannah Sbeghen
by
29th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

CENTRAL Queensland sci-fi fanatics will descend on Gladstone today for a two-day role-play battle.

This weekend from 8.30am, the Yaralla Club will transform into a fantasy world of Space Marines and cyborgs ruled by chaos - and you're invited.

Warhammer gaming organiser Sean Fahey said it was an opportunity for everyone in the Central Queensland community to come together and discover the hobby.

The father of one has been playing Warhammer for almost two decades and said the gaming event in Gladstone was attracting wargamers from all over, including Mackay.

"I started watching Stargate when it first came out and have been painting miniatures since I was 12,” he said.

The event is for a good cause, with funds raised being donated to drought-affected farmers.

It's not the first time wargamers have battled it out in Gladstone. In July, Mr Fahey held the first Warhammer event, raising $500 for the Mater Foundation.

"Anyone can come along, even if you're just curious,” he said.

"The terrain we will be playing on has been donated by the WARG group in Gladstone.

"It's amazing how many people love this sort of stuff and it'll be great to see people discover it for the first time.”

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Accident in Boyne Island

    BREAKING: Accident in Boyne Island

    News Report of motorcycle accident

    • 29th Sep 2018 8:51 AM
    GALLERY: Kids get crafty at Tondoon Gardens

    premium_icon GALLERY: Kids get crafty at Tondoon Gardens

    News Tondoon Botanic Gardens hosts Regional Council holiday programs.

    • 29th Sep 2018 8:00 AM
    Beef facility to boost jobs and exports

    premium_icon Beef facility to boost jobs and exports

    News Further details about approved $260M beef processing plant at Aldoga

    Queens Hotel sells for a tidy profit

    premium_icon Queens Hotel sells for a tidy profit

    News Hotel sold again 10 months after it was last on the market.

    Local Partners