Emu Park Emus Keb Oakley/Dave Lennox Memorial and the Mona Barada Kielly Memorial sides faced off in the women’s grand final. Photo: Pam McKay.

Spectators were treated to a footy feast as 18 men’s and six women’s teams battled it out at the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival at the weekend.

The Tereek Conlon Memorial Wagtails took the honours in the men’s grand final, while Mona Barada Kielly Memorial reigned supreme in the women’s decider.

The two-day carnival, hosted by the Darumbal Community Youth Service, was held at Rockhampton’s Rugby Park.