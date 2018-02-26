War widow support group down to two volunteers in Gladstone

NUMBERS DWINDLE: Legacy volunteers Kel Davey, Doreen Jolley and Trevor Mayton need more volunteers to continue to provide support to the 113 war widows in Gladstone.

HELP for the 113 war widows living in Gladstone depends on an iconic charity gaining more volunteers.

The number of Legacy volunteers in Gladstone has dwindled to two, one of which is from Rock- hampton, prompting an urgent call for people to help the organisation which turns 95 this year.

Rockhampton Legatee Kel Davey visits Gladstone a few times a month to keep the Legacy tradition going in the region.

Mr Davey, who said he was busier now in retirement than he was during his working years in the air force and as a police officer, needs at least seven more volunteers in Gladstone.

His role as a Legatee - helping and phoning members a few times a month and selling badges - is one way Mr Davey is continuing his family's rich military history which dates back to the 1800s.

Long-time Legacy member Doreen Jolley, from Boyne Island, was introduced to Legacy by her late husband Doug, a returned serviceman from World War II.

Now Ms Jolley, who moved to the Gladstone in 1963, organises monthly lunches for members.

"I'm 99, the other two ladies who I go to gym with who are part of the group are also 88, then we've got some who are in their late 90s ... when you get to that age you're limited to your mobility and sometimes it's easy to just stay home," she said.

Without more volunteers, group chairman of the Central Queensland contact group, Brian Hollins, worries Legacy's tradition has an uncertain future.

"There are over 450 widows and families that need Legacy's help in Central Queensland and only eight Legatees - we simply can't provide the personal contact these families need," Mr Hollins said.

For information call 49224010, email admin@ legacyrockhampton.org.au.