War of words erupts between pollies over mining

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said more Greens in the parliament would be disastrous for the Queensland resources sector and the thousands of regional jobs that it supports. Picture Rodney Stevens

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said more Greens in the parliament would be disastrous for the Queensland resources sector and the thousands of regional jobs that it supports. Picture Rodney Stevens

A WAR of words has erupted after Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher called for a “please explain” on the LNP’s “secret preference deal with the Greens”.

Mr Butcher aired his frustrations on Friday ahead of the upcoming state election and said Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington needed to explain her alleged deal to the people of Queensland.

“What it shows is there are two parties that want more Greens in the Queensland parliament, that’s obviously the Greens but also the LNP under Deb Frecklington,” Mr Butcher said.

“Let’s be clear, more Greens in the parliament would be disastrous for the Queensland resources sector and the thousands of regional jobs that it supports.”

Mr Butcher said the Greens wanted to increase the current royalties rates on the resources industry by between 2.5 and 8 times the current rate.

“This would cripple the industry and lead to huge job losses in regional Queensland, not to mention a massive impact on the Queensland economy,” he said.

“These are the policies Deb Frecklington and the LNP are pursuing by doing preference deals to elect more Greens MPs into the Queensland parliament.

“This is a kick in the guts for regional Queenslanders.”

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding fired back at Mr Butcher.

“No one has done more damage to mining in Queensland than Jackie Trad and the Labor left faction – which Glenn Butcher belongs to,” Mr Harding said.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding said no ne had done more damage to mining in Queensland than Jackie Trad and the Labor left faction – which Glenn Butcher belongs to. Picture Rodney Stevens

“Jackie Trad told miners to re-skill and that’s what resource workers will be doing across Central Queensland if Labor is re-elected.

“You can’t put a piece of paper between the Labor left MPs and the Greens.”

Mr Harding said the only way to stop Labor’s attack on the resources industry was to support the LNP.

“It’s time for Butcher to re-skill, not mineworkers in Central Queensland,” he said.

“Glenn is Jackie Trad’s man in Gladstone.”